Russia labels the World Wildlife Fund a 'foreign agent'

Russia has now also classified the environmental organization World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as a "foreign agent," saying it is using its supposed environmental advocacy as a front to influence Russian politics.



The Russian branch of the WWF said it would appeal the decision, made by the Ministry of Justice.



The ministry said, "under the appearance of activity to protect nature and the environment, biodiversity, the representatives of WWF tried to influence decisions of the executive and legislative authorities of the Russian Federation."



It added that the WWF "obstructed the implementation of industrial and infrastructure projects." The Russian government has already branded dozens of NGOs, independent media and people with the label "foreign agent."



Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) complain that such a listing makes it difficult or impossible for them to operate in Russia.



The WWF, founded in 1961, is one of the world's major environmental organizations. It fears that the protection of nature and species in Russia - as the largest country on Earth in terms of surface area - will be endangered.



In a statement, the organization pointed to its three decades of work in Russia, and said it had 1.5 million supporters across the country.



"It is very valuable for us that they stay with us in the most difficult times ... After all, environmental projects cannot be put on pause, as this may negate the successes of previous decades."