Report: Russians hold eastern Bakhmut but Ukrainians control the west

The eastern part of the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is now mostly under control of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, but the west of the city is still held by the Ukrainian army, British intelligence said on Saturday.



The river Bakhmutka, which flows through the city centre, is now the front line, according to a daily intelligence update tweeted by the Ministry of Defence in London.



In the Ukrainian-held west of the city, Kiev forces have destroyed key bridges over the river, which runs through a strip of open ground 200 metres to 800 metres wide, the report said.



"With Ukrainian units able to fire from fortified buildings to the west, this area has become a killing zone, likely making it highly challenging for Wagner forces attempting to continue their frontal assault westwards," the report added.



But Ukrainian forces and their supply lines "remain vulnerable" to an encirclement of Bakhmut from the north and south.



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily updates on the course of the war, citing intelligence information, since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.