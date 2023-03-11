Five dead and two seriously injured in car accident in SW Germany

Five people died and two others were seriously injured when a car collided with the side of a large taxi near Karlsruhe, in south-west Germany, the police reported on Saturday.



According to initial police findings, the car with four people on board had drifted into the oncoming lane where it collided with the taxi. The accident occurred around 1 am (0000 GMT) on Saturday morning.



The driver of the crashed car and his three passengers died at the scene, as did a passenger in the taxi. The driver and another passenger of the taxi survived seriously injured.