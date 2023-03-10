Pentagon chief: U.S. 'disturbed' by Jewish settler violence against Palestinians

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, on a visit to Israel, expressed concerns on Thursday about Jewish settler violence against Palestinians and warned against acts that could trigger more insecurity.

The US defence secretary held talks in Israel as three suspected Palestinian militants were killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and protesters rallied against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government.

Late Thursday, a gunman shot and wounded three people on a Tel Aviv street in an attack carried out by a member of the armed wing of Hamas, Israeli police said.

Austin said, in a joint news conference with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant, that the US commitment to Israel's security was "iron-clad".

But the US remained "firmly opposed to any acts that could trigger more insecurity, including settlement expansion and inflammatory rhetoric," he said, adding: "We are especially disturbed by violence by settlers against Palestinians."

Thousands of Israelis opposed to the Netanyahu government's legal reform plans had blocked roads in and around Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, forcing a last-minute change of venue for Austin's talks.

Just hours before his arrival, undercover agents of Israel's border police shot dead three suspected Palestinian fighters in the West Bank.

And hours after his press conference with Galant, the shooting on a popular Tel Aviv street left one of the wounded in critical condition, emergency services said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said a police officer "eliminated the heinous terrorist and saved many lives".

The dead gunman was widely identified online and in Israeli media as Motaz Khawaja.

Contacted by AFP, Salah Khawaja, from the Palestinian town of Nilin near Ramallah in the West Bank, said his son Motaz, a 23-year-old Hamas sympathiser, had made a "normal reaction for any young person who sees injustice by the Israeli army every day".

Austin, meanwhile, reported "a very frank and candid discussion among friends about the need to de-escalate, to lower tensions and restore calm especially before the holidays of Passover and Ramadan".

He also called on the "Palestinian leadership to combat terrorism and to resume security cooperation and to condemn incitement".







