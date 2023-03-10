Kremlin charges United States with stoking anti-Russian sentiment in Georgia

The Kremlin on Friday accused the United States of stoking anti-Russian sentiment among thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Georgia this week.

"We see where the president of Georgia is addressing her people from. She is not making an address from Georgia, she is making an address from America," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, accusing "someone's visible hand" of stoking "anti-Russian" sentiment.

He reiterated that Moscow had nothing to do with the situation in Georgia but said it was significant that Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili had been in the United States this week.

"It's not from Georgia that she's addressing Georgians. She's addressing them from America. And someone's visible hand is trying to add an anti-Russian element again here," he said.

"Yes, this is fraught with provocations, we are watching this very attentively and with great concern."

The choice of words echoed Peskov's phrasing from a briefing earlier this week. After China's foreign minister said an "invisible hand" was prolonging the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman said the "hand" referred to was obviously that of Washington.

Russia has long accused the United States of fomenting revolutions in neighbouring countries that it regards as its sphere of influence.

It has sought to justify its invasion of Ukraine as a necessary move to defend itself from Western aggression, something Kyiv and the West reject as a false pretext for an imperial war of aggression.





