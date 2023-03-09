Wagner was told that the problem with ammunition continues

Russian paramilitary group Wagner said that it was told that the problem to provide ammunition was continuing.

Wagner's founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin's "Concord" company's social media account shared a statement on Wagner's state of ammunition supply.

The statement said that Prigozhin, also known as "Kremlin's cook", visited the city of Bahmut, where intense clashes took place in Ukraine.

In the statement, Wagner emphasized that the problem of ammunition supply continued.

"The shipment is still a problem with the supply of ammunition. Therefore, we had to reduce our actions in the field. The enemy's artillery troops were activated on the contrary."