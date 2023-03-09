UKRAINE LEADER ZELENSKY: RUSSIA WONT AVOID RESPONSIBILITY FOR DEADLY ATTACKS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned a new wave of Russian missile strikes on Thursday and said Moscow "won't avoid responsibility".

In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, Zelensky said critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 Ukrainian regions had been hit in the latest attacks overnight.

"The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelensky said.







