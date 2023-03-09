UKRAINE LEADER ZELENSKY: RUSSIA WONT AVOID RESPONSIBILITY FOR DEADLY ATTACKS

 Contact Us
Ukraine leader Zelensky: Russia 'won't avoid responsibility' for deadly attacks

Zelensky on Thursday lashed out at Russia after the largest barrage of missiles across Ukraine in weeks, hitting at least ten regions out of 27 across the country. "The enemy fired 81 missiles in an attempt to intimidate Ukrainians again, returning to their miserable tactics. The occupiers can only terrorize civilians," Zelensky said in a statement

Published March 09,2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned a new wave of Russian missile strikes on Thursday and said Moscow "won't avoid responsibility".

In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, Zelensky said critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 Ukrainian regions had been hit in the latest attacks overnight.

"The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelensky said.