Saudi Arabia ready to facilitate dialogue between Russia, Ukraine: FM

During a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed the Kingdom's readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing crisis.

The two ministers also discussed international developments, including the war in Ukraine, bilateral ties, and the stability of oil markets.

Both expressed the importance of strengthening their ties, with Lavrov confirming Russia's willingness to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in all fields.

They also confirmed the consistent implementation of commitments within OPEC+ and the need to maintain the stability of the global oil market.

In response to a question about Yemen, Prince Faisal stated that the Kingdom seeks to launch an intra-Yemeni dialogue to end the conflict and reach a permanent ceasefire before launching a political process.

Lavrov commended Saudi Arabia's efforts to resolve conflicts but blamed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's refusal to hold a serious dialogue with Moscow as the reason for the continuing aggression.









