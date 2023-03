Russia says to discuss Ukraine grain deal renewal with UN in Geneva Monday

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that delegates planned to discuss the renewal of the Ukraine grain deal in Geneva on Monday, after Moscow cast doubt over its extension.

"The next rounds of consultations are scheduled for March 13 in Geneva. The Russian interdepartmental delegation will take part... The deal will be discussed," Zakharova told reporters during a regularly scheduled briefing.