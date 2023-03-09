Lithuanian secret services say Russia ready for 2 more years of war

According to Lithuanian intelligence services, Russia is capable of continuing its war in Ukraine for two more years.



"We estimate that the resources Russia has at its disposal today would be sufficient to wage war with the same intensity as today for another two years," Colonel Elegijus Paulavicius, of the nation's military intelligence service, said on Thursday as he presented his agency's annual report.



Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Thousands of soldiers from both sides have been killed so far, along with more than 8,000 civilians, according to the UN.



Russia, under President Vladimir Putin's leadership, has become "increasingly totalitarian," the report added. It said the war in Ukraine undermines "the political and economic foundation of the regime."



Failures on the battlefield, further mobilizations and a deterioration of the economic situation could all have a negative impact on Russia's stability, the report said.



"Within the current social and political environment, the most likely alternative to Putin's regime is another authoritarian regime," the intelligence services said. Russia therefore "probably remains a threat and source of instability in the region at least in the medium term."



Lithuania borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad as well as Russia's ally Belarus. The intelligence agencies say the war only limits Russia's military capabilities in the area around Kaliningrad and in western Russia to a certain extent and temporarily.



However, Russia's "unrestricted ability" to send its troops to Belarus also has a negative impact on the security of Lithuania and other NATO states. This also reduces their alert capability, Paulavicius said, according to BNS news agency.

