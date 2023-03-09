Lavrov says UN 'evading reaction' on Nord Stream gas pipelines sabotage

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and employees of the UN Secretariat General are evading questions about the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Faysal bin Farhan Al Saud, Lavrov said Guterres actively comments on "dubious circumstances" and "dubious ideas" while showing "complete passivity and detachment" in affairs demanding the UN assessment.

Lavrov specified that he means remarks by Guterres in Kyiv regarding the necessity of creating a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the absence of comments regarding the last year's explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The diplomat added that "organizers" of the sabotage "must not get scot-free," and "any conscientious member of the international community should insist on an impartial investigation" of the incident.

About the latest reports claiming "a Ukrainian oligarch" was behind the explosions," Lavrov said: "Trying to explain with reference to some Western intelligence agencies that this (sabotage) is the work of a certain Ukrainian oligarch, I think it's just a shame for those who push such a version through controlled Western media."

Lavrov criticized Guterres for agreeing with Ukraine's conditions for the implementation of the Russian part of the Black Sea initiative on grain export, saying as the head of the UN, the official has to adhere to a neutral position.

"I am very sorry that the UN Secretary-General, while in Kyiv, unequivocally, in fact, subscribed precisely to unilateral Ukrainian demands, although, of course, according to the UN Charter, as the main administrative person, he should take a neutral position. He once again failed to do it," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, the Russian part of the deal is not being implemented "at all," sanctions ban Russian vessels from entering foreign ports and foreign -- to enter Russian ports, Russian agricultural bank is excluded off from SWIFT, and price of freight and insurance skyrocketed.

"If we are talking about a deal, then it is a package deal. You can only extend what is already being performed, and if the package is half completed, then the issue of extension becomes quite complex," he said.

Lavrov added that an agreement on creating a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was close several months ago but the Ukrainian side blocked it.







