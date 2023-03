40% of Kyiv residents lack heating after strikes: authorities

A view of damaged windows as a person looks out, at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 9, 2023. (REUTERS)

Forty percent of Kyiv residents lacked heating Thursday after Russian strikes overnight, the capital's military administration said on Telegram messenger.

"Emergency power outages currently prevent 40% of Kyiv consumers from being provided with heating," the military administration said.