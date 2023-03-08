Massive strikes over neglected railways halts life in Greece

Boat workers, bus drivers, doctors, teachers and Greece's entire public service sector brought the country to a near halt on Wednesday as strikes erupted in response to a train accident that killed 57.



The action particularly affected big cities such as Athens and Thessaloniki where traffic was chaotic, ferries remained in their docks and many islands were cut off from the mainland.



The country's major trade unions had called for the strike criticizing the government's privatization policy for last week's serious train accident and demanding a full investigation.



The deadly crash came after a passenger train ran onto a track on which a cargo train was approaching because of a wrong switch position.



The investigation into the accident has already revealed numerous serious mistakes within the state-owned railway company OSE. Critics have said that over the past two decades all governments had criminally neglected the Greek railways.



