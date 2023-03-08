Lithuania to extend state of emergency on borders

Lithuania is preparing to extend a state of emergency in place in its regions bordering on Russia and Belarus due to the continuing conflict in Ukraine.



The measure should stay in force until May 2, the government of the Baltic EU country said on Wednesday. The renewed extension still has to be approved by parliament.



The state of emergency, which has already been extended several times, was imposed immediately after Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year.



NATO member Lithuania adjoins Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad as well as its ally Belarus. Together with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia - both also former Soviet republics and current NATO members - Lithuania has taken a tough stance on Moscow's actions in Ukraine.



After initially applying nationwide, the regulation has recently been limited to border regions and other checkpoints such as airports and railway stations. It allows the authorities to stop and search vehicles and people in the border area, while also strengthening protection of strategic objects and infrastructure.



The state of emergency has been in force in the border region with Belarus since November 2021, when it was declared because thousands of migrants tried to cross the EU's external border illegally from the ex-Soviet republic.