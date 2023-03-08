Four dead, 23 injured in train derailment in Egypt

Four people were killed after a passenger train derailed near Cairo, the Egyptian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.



Twenty-three others were injured in the accident on Tuesday evening in the city of Qalyub, north of Cairo.



Egypt's state-run National Railway Authority said the derailment took place as the train was entering the station on a journey from Cairo heading to the Nile Delta city of Menouf.



The train driver failed to heed the semaphore direction signal and crashed into a buffer barrier, causing the locomotive and a front carriage to derail, the authority added in a statement.



Egypt has seen several railway tragedies in recent years.



In March 2021, two passenger trains collided in southern Egypt, killing at least 19 people.



In February 2019, an unmanned locomotive rammed into a platform at Cairo's main train station, causing a fire that claimed 31 lives.



Egypt's worst rail disaster took place in 2002, when a passenger train caught fire, killing more than 360 people.



