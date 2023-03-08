European committee slams Greece for state of rights in country

A European Parliament (EP) committee slammed Greece on Wednesday for the state of human rights in the country, which it said is worsening.

"We came to Athens continuing as part of its mission to protect the freedom of the press and the media, to examine immigration policies, human rights, and equal treatment issues," said Sophie In't Feld, a member of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), during a news conference after a three-day visit to Greece.

"We were also here to review the matters related to the use of spyware, the state of rule of law, and the fight against corruption," she said.

After thanking everyone who cooperated with the committee during the visit, Feld said: "We regret that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, ministers, representatives of the police, Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos and other officials were not available."

Arguing that the accountability process is under strain and freedom of independent authorities and media is limited, the judiciary is slow and ineffective, she said there are very serious risks posing a threat to the rule of law and fundamental rights in the country.

"The treatment of refugees both at the external borders and inside Greece, including pushbacks, violence, illegal detention and theft of assets as has been reported, causes great concern," Feld added.









