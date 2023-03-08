BRITAINS SUNAK FACING PRESSURE - AGAIN - TO REVEAL HIS TAXES

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced renewed calls on Wednesday to publish his tax returns, after promising to do so several times.



Sunak claimed he would publish the documents revealing how much tax he pays "very shortly" when pressed on the matter at Prime Minister's Questions in parliament.



He first pledged to publish his tax return during his unsuccessful Conservative leadership campaign last summer, in an attempt to put transparency at the heart of his bid.



He faced continued pressure to release the documents when it emerged that Conservative former minister Nadhim Zahawi settled an estimated £4.7 million ($5.6 million) bill with tax authorities while he was chancellor.



Opening the session, Labour parliamentarian Richard Burgon said: "Over 100 days ago the prime minister promised to publish his tax returns. He still hasn't.



"People want transparency in our politics, especially because the prime minister is the richest prime minister in history and because of the concerns there have been.



"So, why on earth hasn't the prime minister published his tax returns yet? When will he do so? And when he does so, will he include his US tax returns?"



Sunak responded: "As I have previously confirmed, I will publish my tax returns and that will be done very shortly."



In February, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon released her tax returns dating back to 2014 and said she would "anticipate and expect" that Sunak would do the same.



Sunak's family finances previously faced scrutiny while he was finance minister when the "non-dom" status of his wife Akshata Murty was revealed. A person with a non-dom status is considered to have their primary residence outside of Britain and may not have to pay British taxes on their foreign income.



Following the controversy, Murty declared that she would pay British taxes on all her worldwide income.

