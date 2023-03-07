Ukrainian army identifies soldier allegedly executed on camera

Ukraine on Tuesday said it identified a soldier allegedly executed in video footage that went viral on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, the deceased is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade, Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura. Tymofiy Shadura has been considered missing since Feb. 3, 2023, after hostilities in the area of the city of Bakhmut," a statement by the country's military land forces said on Telegram.

The statement said that Shadura's body was still located in the territories of Ukraine under Russian control, and that final confirmation of his being shot would be announced once his body is returned and examined.

On Monday, a 12-second video appeared on social media showing the alleged execution of a captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldier who refused to remove his insignia with a Ukrainian flag and was later shot after saying: "Glory to Ukraine!"

"I want us all to respond to his words together, in unity: "Glory to the Hero! Glory to the Heroes! Glory to Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a later evening address.