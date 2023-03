North Korea's foreign ministry accused the United States of "intentionally" ramping up tensions by flying in joint military drills with South Korea, state news agency KCNA said Tuesday.

"Despite our repeated warnings, the US intentionally continues to aggravate the situation," the foreign ministry said in a statement dated Monday.

"The recent joint air drill... clearly shows that the US scheme to use nuclear weapons against the DPRK is being carried forward at the level of an actual war."