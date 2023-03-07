Empire State Building lit up with Turkish flag’s colors for earthquake victims

New York's Empire State Building was lit with the red and white colors of the Turkish flag Monday evening in a show of support after major earthquakes hit the country's southern provinces on Feb. 6.

The move came in partnership with Turkish Airlines on the one-month anniversary of the earthquakes to honor those affected by the tragedy.

Empire State Realty Trust, which owns the iconic building, also shared information on an aid campaign launched by the Turkish Consulate General in New York, calling on people to help the quake victims.

More than 46,100 people have been killed in the two quakes that shook Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to officials.

The strong tremors, which were centered in Kahramanmaras province, have affected around 13.5 million people across 10 other provinces: Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig.

In neighboring Syria, over 5,900 people have been killed in the earthquakes.