CROATIA BACKS KOSOVOS EU BID: FOREIGN MINISTER

Croatia supports Kosovo's participation in all international organizations, including the EU, the Croatian foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Gordan Grlic Radman's remarks came after his meeting with Kosovar counterpart Donika Gervalla-Schwarz in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

"Croatia strongly supports Kosovo's participation in all international organizations, including the Council of Europe and the EU. I welcome the Kosovo government's commitment to the EU path," Grlic Radman said in a joint press conference.

He added that Kosovo with its pro-EU stance has proven to be a "reliable partner."

Gervalla-Schwarz, for her part, said: "The goal of the citizens of Croatia and Kosovo is the Euro-Atlantic path, and Croatia's assistance on this path has never been lacking."

"We have a lot of work to do together until Kosovo becomes a member of the Euro-Atlantic family," she added.