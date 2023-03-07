CHINAS XI JINPING REBUKES US AND WEST SUPPRESSION

Chinese leader Xi Jinping rebuked the United States and the West in a speech to delegates at an annual congress in Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported.



"Western countries led by the United States have carried out all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to China's development," Xi was quoted by state media as saying.



At the same time, China was facing multiple difficulties, Xi said, citing repeated Covid-19 outbreaks and increasing pressure on the country's economy as examples.



His comments stood out from previous remarks in which China's leadership had mostly spoken vaguely of "certain countries" without directly naming the US or the West.



The remarks were made as part of a speech to delegates of China's political advisory board meeting alongside this year's session of the National People's Congress.



