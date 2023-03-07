China calls for peace talks to settle Ukraine war

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has called for peace talks on the war in Ukraine to be promptly resumed, as he blamed an "invisible hand" for the protraction and escalation of the year-old conflict.



"The process of peace talks should begin as soon as possible, and the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected," Qin said, speaking on the sidelines of this year's session of the National People's Congress.



Qin said that the conflict in Ukraine, which began with a Russian invasion on February 24 last year, is "an eruption of the problems built up in a security governance of Europe. "It has a complex history and complex reasons."



"Efforts for peace talks have been repeatedly undermined," Qin continued. "There seems to be an invisible hand, pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict and using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agenda."



"The crisis in Ukraine has come to a critical juncture. Either hostilities stop and peace is restored, and the process of political settlement begins, or more fuel is added to the flames and the crisis further expands and spirals out of control," he said.



China recently presented a so-called position paper about its stance on the war, but the paper was largely met with disappointment and scepticism. Experts said the paper did not propose any new initiatives for a peace settlement.



Beijing has not yet condemned Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



The foreign minister went on to say that China did not provide weapons to Russia amid the conflict, adding that Beijing didn't create nor was party to the crisis.



"Why on earth the blame sanctions and threats against China? This is absolutely unacceptable," he said responding to information cited by Washington last month suggesting Beijing could provide "lethal support" to Moscow - a claim Beijing had already rejected - and warnings from the US and Europe to China not to send weapons to Russia.



Qin also praised China-Russia relations as a "a model of new international relations."



Some countries looked at the relationship through Cold War lenses, Qin said, however the relations are not an alliance and are not directed confrontationally against third parties. "The more turbulent the world is, the more stead Russian-Chinese relations should move forward."



POSITIVE SIGNALS TO EUROPE

Gang has said that Beijing hopes that Europe will "truly achieve strategic autonomy," hinting that Beijing wishes for European countries to distance themselves from the US.



"China-Europe relations are not directed at, dependent on, or subject to third parties," Qin said on the sidelines of this year's session of the National People's Congress.



"China always regards the EU as a comprehensive strategic partner and supports European integration," he said. "We hope that Europe, having gone through the ordeal of the war in Ukraine, will learn from its pain and truly achieve strategic autonomy and long-term stability."



"We are willing to work with the European side to adhere to genuine multilateralism, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, overcome all kinds of disturbances and difficulties, and continuously deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Europe, so as to inject more stability, certainty and positive energy into the turbulent world."