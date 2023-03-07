BIDEN TO HOST S.KOREAS YOON FOR STATE VISIT APRIL 26 -REPORT

 Contact Us
U.S. President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit on April 26, the White House said on Tuesday. "The upcoming visit celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The visit will highlight the United States' "unwavering commitment" to South Korea, she said. The state visit is the second of Biden's administration, she said.

Published March 07,2023
