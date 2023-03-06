Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

At least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed in south-western Pakistan on Monday amid a surge in violent attacks in the country.







"At least nine soldiers of the paramilitary Balochistan Levies Force were killed in a blast," Ijaz Ahmad, a spokesperson for the local police told dpa.







The soldiers were travelling on a bus in the Kachhi district of Balochistan when the vehicle exploded, according to the spokesperson.







The cause of the blast is not yet known, he said.







Another 16 soldiers were wounded and the number of dead is feared to increase.







No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.