Russian defence minister continues Donetsk trip, goes to Mariupol

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which was almost completely destroyed by Russian bombardments last year.



Shoigu checked the work of construction crews in Mariupol during his tour of the eastern Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday.



In the video footage released by the ministry, Shoigu can be seen in a newly built military hospital and in front of the civil defence building.



He was also said to have received an update on the construction of a water pipeline from the southern Russian region of Rostov to Donetsk.



There has been growing criticism that those in charge of the war in Moscow were only running it from their offices and not paying attention to the concerns of the soldiers and the local population, whom Russia claims to have liberated from Kiev.



Moscow said at the weekend that Shoigu had paid visits to front line areas in the Donetsk. A soundless video showed him alongside the Chief of General Staff and commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, as well as his deputy Sergey Surovikin.



It was not possible to verify how close Shoigu was to the actual fighting.



Fierce and extremely bloody battles continue to rage around the Donetsk town of Bakhmut in particular.



