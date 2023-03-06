PAKISTAN BANS AIRING OF EX-PREMIERS SPEECHES

Pakistan on Sunday barred television channels from broadcasting speeches and press conferences by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is battling several legal cases as he pressures the government for snap elections.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) accused Khan of "continuously targeting the state institutions by levelling baseless allegations, and spreading hate speech through provocative statements," which can "disturb public peace and tranquility."

The ban came hours after he dodged arrest as police showed up at his residence in the eastern city of Lahore.

Khan, who was shot during a rally last year, addressed party supporters after the police attempt, and repeated his allegations that the incumbent government and intelligence officials were involved in the failed assassination attempt.

He said his legal team will request the Supreme Court to allow him to appear virtually before various courts.

Besides other charges, Khan is accused of failing to declare gifts received during his time in office, or the profit made from selling them. Government officials must declare all gifts, but can keep those below a certain value.

PEMRA had also banned airing of Khan's speeches on electronic media last August and November on similar grounds.

The restrictions, however, were quashed, once by the Islamabad High Court, and second time by the government itself.

The latest ban has been condemned by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said on Twitter that the move will be challenged in court.

Khan, forced out of office in a no-confidence vote last April, has been pushing for early polls, which are due no later than this October.