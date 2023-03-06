Greek station master detained pending trial over train disaster

The station master of the Greek city of Larisa has been remanded in custody over last week's train disaster that killed at least 57 people, as striking rail workers kept up their protests.



The man's lawyer said on Monday that his client had been questioned for more than seven hours by investigators on Sunday.



If found guilty on charges of involuntary manslaughter, the railroad employee faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.



The station master has admitted to having set a switch incorrectly that led to the head-on collision of an intercity passenger train with a freight train near Larisa last Tuesday night, his lawyer told Greek public broadcaster ERT.



It was the worst rail accident in Greece's history.



Greek railroad workers were on strike for the fifth day in a row on Monday in protest of the state of the country's rail network. Unions argue safety standards have waned over the years and that the rail system badly needs upgrades and public investment.



