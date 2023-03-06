European conference on freshwater microplastics starts in Paris

A European conference on freshwater microplastic pollution began in Paris on Monday with the aim to place the urgency of the challenge high on the global agenda.



"Freshwater ecosystems are vastly polluted by microplastics, making rivers a major pathway of microplastic emissions to the ocean," UNESCO, the UN's scientific and cultural body, said ahead of the conference.



The latest research results, recommendations to political decision-makers and how to raise societal awareness of the problem are to be discussed over three days.



The first project on microplastic research is being coordinated by Germany's Bayreuth University with UNESCO serving as co-organizer. The results of the conference are to be used at the 2023 UN Water Conference to be held in New York at the end of the month.



The organizers described plastic pollution as one of the most important environmental and social issues of the century, alongside climate change, the loss of biodiversity and the raw materials crisis.



Microplastics are tiny synthetic particles either manufactured for personal and industrial purposes or arising from discarded plastic items. Microplastic pollution is seen as a potential threat to ecosystems and to society.



