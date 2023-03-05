Two thirds of deportations from Germany fail

Around two in three attempts to deport asylum seekers from Germany fail, according to government data, for reasons such as cancelled flights or failure to locate the individuals on the day of departure.



Countries across the European Union are trying to increase deportation rates as a means of dealing with illegal migration. For years, efforts to do so have had little success.



According to the German government, 12,945 deportations were carried out last year. However, 23,337 deportations could not be carried out.



The information was given in response to a question asked by the conservative faction in parliament, seen by dpa.



"Germany is in the midst of the most serious migration crisis since 2016," conservative interior policy spokesman Alexander Throm told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, adding that the repatriation policy must be a priority.



Throm accused the governing coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of not having implemented any of its planned "repatriation offensive."



The coalition agreement struck by Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats states: "Not every person who comes here can stay. We are launching a repatriation offensive to implement departures more consistently, especially the deportation of criminals and those posing a threat to the public."



As of December 31 last year, the Central Register of Foreign Nationals listed an overall 304,308 people in Germany who were subject to an enforceable obligation to leave the country, of whom 248,145 had their deportation temporarily suspended.



