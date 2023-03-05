Russian defence minister meets commanders in war zone

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has met commanders of his army in the war zone in Ukraine, according to Moscow.



Shoigu was informed about the current situation and further plans on the front, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.



A soundless video showed him alongside the Chief of General Staff and commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, as well as his deputy Sergey Surovikin.



Shoigu's trip to the front line area - more than a year after the start of Russia's war against Ukraine - was announced on Saturday.



It was not immediately possibly to verify how close Shoigu was to the actual fighting.



Fierce and extremely bloody battles continue to rage around the town of Bakhmut in particular.



