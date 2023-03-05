POLICE REACH PAKISTANS EX-PREMIERS RESIDENCE TO ARREST HIM

Pakistan's police entered the residence of the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrest him in a case related to the illegal purchase and sale of gifts given by foreign dignitaries while he was in office, official sources and local media reported on Sunday.

An Islamabad court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan in connection with the illegal purchase and sale of the gifts.

A team of Islamabad police, with an arrest warrant, reached the northeastern city of Lahore on Sunday to take Khan into custody, official sources confirmed to Anadolu.

Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed the policemen standing outside the main entrance of Khan's Zaman Park residence as the security and supporters stopped the personnel from entering the residence.

Khan, the country's only premier who was ousted through a no-trust vote in Pakistan's 75-year checkered political history, is facing a slew of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to attempted murder and to money laundering.

Most of the cases, which Khan dubs a "sham," have been lodged after his ouster.

He was deposed as prime minister after parliament passed a no-confidence vote in April last year.