News World Kyiv says Russia losing 500 men a day in Bakhmut

DPA WORLD Published March 05,2023

The Russian military is suffering huge losses in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, according to information out of Kyiv.



"The Russians' losses run to 500 killed and wounded every day," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.



The Russian soldiers were mere "cannon fodder" in the "meat grinder tactics" used by Moscow, he said.



The casualty figures cannot be independently verified. The city has been heavily contested for months.



The Wagner mercenary unit is particularly active in the area. Its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is considered close to the Kremlin, has previously recruited men from Russian prisons. Among these prisoners, in particular, casualties are reported to be extremely high.



The human rights organization "Russia Behind Bars" recently said that of the 50,000 mercenaries recruited in prisons, only 10,000 were still at the front. The rest had fallen, been wounded, captured or deserted.



According to Reznikov, Bakhmut is "a symbolic place for the Russians," which is why they are making such efforts to capture it. However, its capture would mean nothing for the further course of fighting in the Donbas region, he told the newspaper.



Kyiv has previously also given Bakhmut a high symbolic significance, however.



President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken of the "fortress of Bakhmut," saying it would not be abandoned. The tone has since become more moderate, with the fall of the city being considered a possibility.



Nonetheless, Ukraine wants to hold on to its positions for as long as possible, in part because the battle is costing Russian troops a lot of time and strength.







