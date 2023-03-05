Death toll from Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia rises to 13

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Thursday rose to 13, according to Ukraine's emergency services early Sunday.

"Works are ongoing. Communal services removed more than 853 tons of construction debris. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service in the city provided assistance to 100 residents of the building and relatives of the victims," a statement by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) said on Telegram.

The statement said that, starting from Thursday, more than 250 people turned to heating points to stay warm, which were deployed by rescuers in the area.

The statement also said DSNS personnel, with 60 rescuers and 13 equipment, rescued 11 people, as well as four cats and a dog, while 101 employees from various services and 23 pieces of equipment are involved in search and rescue work at the building targeted.

A five-story building in Zaporizhzhia was hit by a Russian missile on Thursday, while "debris and the blast wave damaged high-rises located nearby, as well as vehicles of residents," a statement by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said following the attack.

A separate statement by Ukraine's National Police said more than 10 apartments from the second to the fifth floor of the building were destroyed.

Now in its second year, the Russia-Ukraine war has so far killed more than 8,100 civilians, with nearly 13,500 more wounded, according to the latest UN figures.