The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed Friday that Ukrainian saboteurs who attacked the Bryansk region on March 2, used NATO weapons.

"Ukrainian officials have repeatedly acknowledged that all their actions are carried out with the approval and support of the US and other NATO countries," the ministry said in a statement. "The murders in the Bryansk region were committed with NATO weapons. In this regard, a natural question arises about the qualification of these states as accomplices in such crimes and sponsors of terrorism."

It added that relevant conclusions "were drawn" from the incident. An investigation has been launched and "the crime will not go unpunished."

Ukrainian troops launched an offensive Thursday in Russia's Bryansk region. One resident was killed and a 10-year-old child was injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called it "a terrorist attack."















