Putin signs decree on external management of enterprises disrupting state defense order

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Friday on introducing external management at enterprises that are disrupting the state defense order.

"Until the abolition of the military situation," in case of violations by companies of their obligations under defense contracts, including terms of supplies, the rights of shareholders of such companies and the powers of their governing bodies will be suspended, according to the decree published on the government's portal.

Based on the proposals of the Industry and Trade Ministry, the government will appoint external management for such business entities.

Putin also signed a decree on the establishment of a working group on issues of enterprises engaged in the state defense order fulfillment. It will function under the government's Military-Industrial Commission during the period of the "military situation."



















