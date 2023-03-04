LATVIA TO SUPPORT UKRAINE IN BRINGING ‘RUSSIAN CRIMINALS’ TO JUSTICE: UKRAINES PRESIDENT

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his strong belief Friday that Latvia will support Ukraine in bringing Russian criminals to justice, Ukraine's Presidency said on its website.

"Even before the full-scale Russian invasion, Latvia began to help Ukraine by providing armed assistance, including Stingers," Zelensky said at a joint news conference following his meeting with Latvian President Egils Levits in western Lviv province.

Zelensky said Latvia's move was the "right signal" for the European community and "concrete and effective assistance" to Ukraine's defense.

"As an experienced lawyer, as a person who is well versed in the work of European institutions and global structures, Mr. President Levits personally, and the Republic of Latvia in general, I am sure, will strongly help us, Ukraine, in bringing to justice all Russian murderers, terrorists and torturers," said Zelensky.

Levits said this is his third visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression, which shows Latvia fully supports the country.

"We will provide help for as long as it takes. After all, you are fighting for our freedom and our values too," he noted.

Levits added that Latvia helped Ukraine carry out reforms necessary for European integration.

"Ukraine has every right to join security alliances, including NATO," he said.

During the meeting, the two leaders inked a declaration confirming Latvia's support for Ukraine's full European and Euro-Atlantic integration, according to the Presidency.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Friday's talks focused on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for Russia's "crime of aggression" against Ukraine and preparation for a vote in the UN General Assembly on the relevant resolution, as well as cooperation with the International Criminal Court and legal institutions of the European community, said Zelensky.





