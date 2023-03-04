6 European countries express ‘grave concern’ over escalation between Israel, Palestine

Six European countries on Saturday expressed "grave concern" over the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine.

France, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK, in a joint statement, condemned recent terror attacks on Israeli citizens and indiscriminate violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians, including the destruction of homes and properties.

Stressing that such acts would pave the way only for more violence, the statement noted: "Those responsible must face full accountability and legal prosecution. All unilateral actions that threaten peace and incitement to violence must cease."

They also emphasized that a just and lasting peace for all is the only desirable solution to the Israeli-Palestine dispute, and said: "In this regard, we also reiterate our strong opposition to all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution, including expansion of settlements which are illegal under international law."

The states called on the Israeli government to reverse its recent decision to advance the building of over 7,000 settlement building units in the occupied West Bank and to legalize settlement outposts.

















