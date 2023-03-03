Several injured in Montenegro court bomb blast

Several people were injured after an explosion at the Constitutional Court building in Montenegro's capital Podgorica on Friday, according to the state-run Radio and Television of Montenegro.

Police said initial reports suggested a person detonated the bomb at the entrance to the court when a large number of people were present, and it is assumed to be a suicide attack.

The attacker was identified as 39-year-old M.B, who died after detonating a hand grenade at the entrance to the Court, according to the police.

"At 11:35 we received a notification that an explosive device was activated in the Court building and that there were injuries ... We have five more injured persons who are being treated at the Clinical Center," said Srda Korac, a police official.

Police and emergency teams are on the scene and an investigation is underway.

At the time of the explosion, there was a large number of people in the court, according to the RTCG broadcaster.