Scholz says German-US relations best in years ahead of Biden meeting

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, arriving in the US capital on an official visit, said that relations between Germany and the United States are better than they have been for many years.



"I think that's important in these times when we are being challenged by Russia's terrible invasion of Ukraine," Scholz said on Friday at the start of his two-day visit to Washington.



"But it will also be important in the long term that we continue to develop this trans-Atlantic cooperation."



The basis of cooperation is trust, Scholz said, which is built over repeated conversations between the two leaders.



"That's exactly what we are doing," Scholz said.



The German leader, who is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House for about an hour on Friday. The meeting is expected to focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



This is Scholz's second visit to meet with Biden in the US since the Social Democrat took office in December 2021.











