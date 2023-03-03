RUSSIAS LAVROV SAYS MOSCOW WILL NOT LET WEST BLOW UP GAS PIPELINES AGAIN

Russia's Lavrov says Moscow will not let West blow up gas pipelines again

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia "will not let the West blow up gas pipelines again" and said that Moscow would no longer rely on the West as an energy partner.

Moscow has suggested that Western countries were responsible for the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in September, an assertion they have dismissed, and has called for an international investigation.

Lavrov was speaking at an event in India a day after attending a meeting of G20 foreign ministers.