KREMLIN SAYS NO PLANS TO DECLARE MARTIAL LAW FOLLOWING UKRAINES CROSS-BORDER ATTACK

Kremlin says no plans to declare martial law following Ukraine's cross-border attack

Russia does not plan to declare martial law following the recent incident in Bryansk region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Moscow said Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in Russia's Bryansk region, which killed one civilian and injured a 10-year-old boy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called it "a terrorist attack."

At a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said the investigation is ongoing, the conclusions will be made upon its completion.

The spokesman noted that additional security measures have been in effect in Bryansk region for a long time as a territory bordering Ukraine.

Peskov said Putin will hold a meeting of the Russian Security Council on Friday where the incident in Bryansk region will be on the agenda.

Asked about the boy who despite being injured in the attack helped two other children to safety, Peskov said he is a hero as well as the driver that was killed in the incident, trying to save the children.

He said despite the latest incident the U.S. continues supplying arms to Ukraine.

"We note the continuing line of the US to increase the supply of weapons themselves and to persuade its wards in Europe, that is, the EU countries, to increase similar supplies to this," he said.

Peskov said the continuous supply of arms will be a burden for the citizens of EU countries and will negatively affect their well-being.

"It (arms deliveries) will not be able to influence the outcome of events in principle, but it will make the conflict more protracted and with sadder consequences for the Ukrainian people, this is a fact," he said.