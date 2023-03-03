German ex-general urges talks for Russia-Ukraine truce

A former German general has called for talks to be launched between Moscow and Kyiv to end the Russia-Ukraine war that began a year ago.

"It's trench warfare, like in the First World War. From my point of view, it's become a war of attrition. Basically, you have to see how you can negotiate an armistice. I think the time is now," said ex-Brig. Gen. Erich Vad in an exclusive interview with Anadolu.

The West should still maintain its military aid to Kyiv, however, to ensure that the country is not "undermined in future negotiations," said the former military policy advisor of then-Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Vad criticized Ukraine's Western allies for lacking a "real political strategy" on Ukraine's war objectives, adding that these goals have yet to be clearly defined.

"That's a weak point for me. We don't have a real political strategy. We don't have a sensible political concept. We haven't defined anywhere what we want to achieve with the arms deliveries and it is time now to do so."

He pointed out that Germany was hoping to ensure that Ukraine could successfully fight off the Russian forces to secure a more robust bargaining position in future peace talks.

"The Germans want Ukraine to remain stable for them to be able to fight successfully ... to be in a good position, which makes sense to me. But, we also need to start talking about political negotiations now," Vad added.

Vad also welcomed China's latest peace initiative aimed at ending the war but stressed that the UN would be a better forum for negotiating a peace settlement.

"First of all, I think it's positive that there's a proposal. Of course, it's not entirely without problems. China is now very close to Russia. They are perhaps not quite as neutral as one should wish.

"One should check it first, but I see the United Nations having a primary role there," he said.

He added that "influential G-20 countries" like China India, Brazil, and Türkiye could also play a role in mediating an end to the war in Ukraine.

"Türkiye plays an important role in this conflict because President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan has contacts with Putin," Vad said.

The former general added that Türkiye could once again provide a venue for Russia-Ukraine political talks.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.