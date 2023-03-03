Former lawyer found guilty of murdering his wife, youngest son in US state of South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh, a disgraced lawyer accused of murdering his wife and youngest son in the US state of South Carolina, was found guilty by a jury Thursday for the brutal slayings.

Murdaugh, 54, was convicted of two counts of murder for the deadly shootings of his wife, Margaret, 52, and son Paul, 22, in June 2021, according to multiple news outlets.

The jury also convicted him of two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

"Maggie and Paul Murdaugh deserved justice, and they certainly did not deserve to brutally die at the hands of someone who was supposed to love and protect them," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement obtained by CNN.

"Alex Murdaugh's house of cards, built on the foundation of lies, manipulation and theft, came crashing down."

During the trial, authorities testified that Murdaugh killed his son with a shotgun and shot his wife to death with an AR-style rifle. Neither weapon was found, but investigators said they matched the murder weapons using shell casings from family firearms.

Prosecutors say the former attorney carried out the murders to gain pity and distract from financial crimes that were threatening to ruin his career.

Murdaugh's lawyers moved for a mistrial after the verdicts were handed down, but the motion was rejected.

"The evidence of guilt is overwhelming, and I deny the motion," said Judge Clifton Newman, who thanked the 12-member jury for their service.

"All of the evidence pointed to only one conclusion. That's the conclusion that you all reached," Newman continued.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.