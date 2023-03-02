We tell truth and truth sells: Ukrainian foreign minister

A screen shows Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as he speaks during the Global Soft Power Summit at the QEII center in London, Britain, March 2, 2023. (REUTERS)

Ukraine's foreign minister said Thursday that telling the truth has been the most important strategy for Ukraine since the start of Russia's war on Feb. 24 last year.

Addressing via video conference at the Global Soft Power Summit in London, Dmytro Kuleba underlined that Ukraine has a powerful story to tell the world.

He went on to say that along with a "powerful story" Volodymyr Zelensky's personal and effective communication are the things that have worked for Ukraine since the war began.

"The last thing that creates these advantages for us is the most important one, we tell the truth and the truth sells," said Kuleba.

In response to a question on whether they were already prepared against the war on the nights of Feb. 24, Kuleba said: "When you find yourself on the edge of death, no strategy will work. Even if you have one, it doesn't work."

Criticizing the idea that Ukraine could concede part of its territory to end the war, he said that he has not met anyone who would do that.

"Are you ready to concede a square or a kilometer of your country to your neighbor, simply because your neighbor decided to take a square or a kilometer away from you. The answer is always no. I have not met anyone who could agree to concede a territory to the neighbor."

He reiterated that Ukraine went to sit down on the negotiation table with Russia as "messages coming from our key allies and partners" affirm.

"Ukraine will win and it will be for Ukraine to decide what victory means," he said.

Stating the importance of social media, he said: "Of course you have to treat social media seriously."