Turkish FM stresses need of 'comprehensive reform' for UN agencies

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday called for "comprehensive reform" of UN agencies at the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in the Indian capital New Delhi.

"We need a comprehensive reform, first and foremost, of the Security Council, the UN agencies such as WHO, as well as WTO and international financial institutions," Çavuşoğlu said.

In the first session spanning from multilateralism, the need for reforms, food, energy security, and development, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye's approach is "strengthening multilateralism and the need for reforms."

Stressing the importance of examining the international system and the role of international organizations in the age of rapid transformations, he said: "Effective multilateralism and the rules-based system are two key concepts that we cannot give up on."

About the role of UN reform in any multilateral effort, he said: "A body is only as healthy as its heart. The reform efforts must focus on the greater good. Not on our individual expectations."

Reiterating Türkiye's call that the "World is Bigger Than Five," he said: "Strengthening regional representation at the Security Council is a must. However, an increase the number of permanent members with veto power will only worsen the current ineffectiveness of the Security Council."

Stating that the reform of the international system will also help to eliminate the development gap, Çavuşoğlu stressed it is important to implement the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and support least developed countries (LDCs).

"Estimated cost of the 2030 agenda is around $4 trillion. That's a gap we need to fill," he said, adding that Ankara is doing "its best to that end. We are among the top three in official development assistance per GDP."

Touching upon food and energy security, he said: "As the war in Ukraine created the first truly global energy and brought food security into focus, we stepped in." He was referring to Ankara's pivotal role in reaching the July 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative deal to continue food exports from war-torn Ukraine.

"The Istanbul grain deal that we brokered with the UN, helps every household around the world. We are working hard to extend it. We are not a major energy producer, but we have been actively contributing to the energy security of our region," he added.

Çavuşoğlu also expressed gratitude to all for solidarity after the Feb. 6 twin tremors in Türkiye.