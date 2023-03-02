News World Social Democrats not to penalize former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder for Russia ties

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his ties to Russia, will be allowed to remain a member of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD). Schroeder, 78, had not violated any party rules, said the committee, confirming a decision in August that stopped a move by a local chapter of the SPD to expel him.

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder will not be penalized by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) for his ties to Russia, an arbitration commission said.



It could "not be established with sufficient certainty" that Schröder had violated statutes, principles or party rules, or had been guilty of a dishonourable act, the commission said in its decision.



"It is possible that top German politicians have misjudged the dangers of dependence on Russian energy supplies over the past 25 years."



That applies to other politicians in the SPD and other parties too, the commission said.









