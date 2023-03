Turkish security forces held 21 irregular migrants Wednesday who were attempting to cross into Türkiye in the country's east.

Gendarmerie forces in Igdir province detected the migrants from Afghanistan on the outskirts of Agri Mountain after a tipoff.

The migrants were later surrendered to the local migration authority.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.