German chemicals group Evonik sees loss in Q4 but sales rise

German speciality chemicals group Evonik reported a loss in the fourth quarter despite sales rising.



The company's fourth quarter net loss was €284 million ($302 million), compared to a net income of €106 million in the prior year, it said Thursday.



The loss reflected an impairment of goodwill in the Performance Materials Division, the company said.



Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter declined to €94 million, from last year's €224 million.



But quarterly sales increased to €4.34 billion from €4.09 billion in the prior year.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 31 an unchanged annual dividend of €1.17 per share.



Looking ahead, Evonik said it is cautiously optimistic for 2023, despite numerous uncertainties.



For 2023, Evonik expects sales to be in a range of €17 billion to €19 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA should amount to be between €2.1 billion and €2.4 billion



