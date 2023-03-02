Berlin: Putin showing 'no signs' that he is ready for peace

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having "imperialistic" ambitions and said he is showing "no signs" that he would change his course in Ukraine.

"Is Putin even ready to respect international principles, and negotiate a just peace? At the moment there are no signs of that happening," Scholz told lawmakers in parliament.

"Instead, Putin is threatening us with various moves, most recently by saying that he was suspending the New START nuclear treaty with the US," the chancellor said.

He dismissed criticism that his government is fueling tensions by supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine and not taking any diplomatic initiative for peace with Russia.

"Putin's goals are clear. He wants to annex parts of Ukraine, and he wants to destroy the nation," Scholz argued.

"Peace doesn't mean being subjected to the power of a larger neighbor. If Ukraine would not defend itself, there wouldn't be peace. It would be the end of Ukraine," he said.

Scholz underlined that Berlin will continue sending weapons to Ukraine so that Ukrainians can defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also said that it is only up to Ukrainians to decide conditions for the possible end of the war.

"A dictated peace against the will of the victims is something that we cannot accept not only for moral reasons, but also if we want to ensure the security of our own country, and Europe," Scholz said.

"What a terrible signal we would be sending out if we were to reward someone who violates international law and the European peace order. For a just and sustainable peace, we must make sure that international law is respected," he added.